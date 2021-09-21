Abstract

Violence against women is considered as one of the most serious social problems in all the societies. It is common that the abused women experience physical, psychological, and health problems, as well as reproductive health issues. Domestic violence affects women's health behaviors and ability to seek any form of health care. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between health-promoting behaviors and reproductive health needs in women experienced domestic violence. This cross-sectional study was conducted from May 5 to September 21, 2021, on 380 abused women. Cluster sampling was performed in health centers of Karaj. Data were collected using demographic survey questions, Domestic Violence Survey, Reproductive Health Needs of Domestic Violated Women scale, and health-promoting behaviors questionnaire. The mean (standard deviation) scores for reproductive health needs and health-promoting behaviors were 158.88 (20.24) and 131.08 (20.53), respectively. Psychological violence had the highest (69.5%) prevalence among all types and 37.6% of women reported severe violence. The results of Spearman's rank correlation coefficient test indicated that all dimensions of the reproductive health needs of abused women (men's participation, self-care, support and health services, and sexual and marital relationships) positively and significantly related to the total score and various dimensions of health-promoting behaviors (interpersonal relationship, health responsibility, physical activity, spiritual growth, nutrition, and stress management). The dimensions of health-promoting behaviors together can explain 21.6% of the changes in reproductive health needs based on linear regression. Violence is a global public concern and paying attention to the various health dimensions in abused women is an important aspect of the health policies. Developing health-promoting behaviors in abused women improves their reproductive health state and society as a whole.

Language: en