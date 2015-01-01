Abstract

Abusive head trauma in infants is a consequence of multiple episodes of abuse and results in axonal injury, brain atrophy, and chronic cognitive deficits. Anesthetized 11-day-old rats, neurologically equivalent to infants, were subjected to 1 impact/day to the intact skull for 3 successive days. Repeated, but not single impact(s) resulted in spatial learning deficits (p < 0.05 compared to sham-injured animals) up to 5 weeks postinjury. In the first week following single or repetitive brain injury, axonal and neuronal degeneration, and microglial activation were observed in the cortex, white matter, thalamus, and subiculum; the extent of the histopathologic damage was significantly greater in the repetitive-injured animals compared to single-injured animals. At 40 days postinjury, loss of cortical, white matter and hippocampal tissue was evident only in the repetitive-injured animals, along with evidence of microglial activation in the white matter tracts and thalamus. Axonal injury and neurodegeneration were evident in the thalamus up to 40 days postinjury in the repetitive-injured rats. These data demonstrate that while single closed head injury in the neonate rat is associated with pathologic alterations in the acute post-traumatic period, repetitive closed head injury results in sustained behavioral and pathologic deficits reminiscent of infants with abusive head trauma.

