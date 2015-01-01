Abstract

BACKGROUND: An estimated 1 in 5 adolescents have sustained a concussion in North America. Teachers and school administrators are responsible for implementing academic accommodations and other supports for optimal return to learn following a concussion. The primary objective of this study was to describe the prevalence and feasibility of providing academic accommodations to students following concussion from the perspectives of middle and high school teachers and school administrators.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was administered to teachers and school administrators (grades 7-12) across Canada online via REDCap. Participants were recruited via word-of-mouth and social media sampling. Survey responses were analyzed descriptively using proportions.



RESULTS: The survey was completed by 180 educators (138 teachers and 41 school administrators), of whom 86% had previously provided academic accommodations to students following concussion, and 96% agreed that students should have access to accommodations following concussion. Some accommodations (eg, breaks, extra time) were provided more often and were more feasible to provide than others (eg, no new learning, reduced bright light). Educators reported limited preparation time and limited school personnel support to assist students following concussion. IMPLICATIONS FOR SCHOOL HEALTH POLICY, PRACTICE, AND EQUITY: The most feasible accommodations should be prioritized, ensuring students are supported within the school environment.



CONCLUSIONS: Teachers and school administrators confirmed the importance of providing accommodations to students following concussion.

