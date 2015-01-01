|
Shepherd HA, Yeates KO, Reed N, Caron JG, Schneider KJ, Emery CA, Black AM. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37386759
BACKGROUND: An estimated 1 in 5 adolescents have sustained a concussion in North America. Teachers and school administrators are responsible for implementing academic accommodations and other supports for optimal return to learn following a concussion. The primary objective of this study was to describe the prevalence and feasibility of providing academic accommodations to students following concussion from the perspectives of middle and high school teachers and school administrators.
concussion; students; teachers; return to learn; school administrators