Abstract

Nobari, H, Alves, AR, Abbasi, H, Khezri, D, Zamorano, AD, and Bowman, TG. Are metabolic power distribution and accelerometer-based GPS variables associated with odds ratios of noncontact injuries in professional soccer players? J Strength Cond Res XX(X): 000-000, 2022-The present study was intended to i) investigate the relationship between metabolic power average (MPA), acceleration (AcZ) and deceleration (DcZ) zones, and their differences (Δ) on 3 load levels with noncontact injuries in professional players throughout a full soccer season and ii) to analyze the injury risk associated between high-load versus low-load levels for each of the aforementioned parameters with odds ratios (OR) and relative risk (RR), respectively. Twenty-one professional soccer players (age = 28.3 ± 3.9 years) were monitored during a full season (48 weeks) through global positioning system (GPS). A relationship between MPA and accelerometer-based GPS, mainly in explosive actions (i.e., AcZs and DcZs), was found. A higher incidence of injuries in the high-load weeks compared with the low-load weeks were reported (mainly in MPA, AcZ1, AcZ2, and DcZ3 variables). Moreover, significant means of OR (mean = 4.3) and RR (mean = 2.6) of noncontact injuries were established in intense periods with higher metabolic load (i.e., power accelerations, AcZ1, x2 = 0.022). Our results may be useful for coaches, sports scientists, and researchers regarding the optimization of the athletes' performance, as well as providing insights about the impact of intense exercise.

