Abstract

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a common, neurotrophic herpesvirus that can be reactivated by inflammation and cause central nervous system disease. We hypothesize that CMV may contribute to the neuroinflammation that underlies some psychiatric disorders by (1) exacerbating inflammation through the induction of anti-viral immune responses, and (2) translating peripheral inflammation into neuroinflammation. We investigated whether the presence of anti-CMV antibodies in blood were associated with mental illness, suicide, neuroinflammation, and microglial density in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) in postmortem samples. Data (n = 114 with schizophrenia; n = 78 with bipolar disorder; n = 87 with depression; n = 85 controls) were obtained from the Stanley Medical Research Institute. DLPFC gene expression data from a subset of 82 samples were categorized into "high" (n = 30), and "low" (n = 52) inflammation groups based on a recursive two-step cluster analysis using expression data for four inflammation-related genes. Measurements of the ratio of non-ramified to ramified microglia, a proxy of microglial activation, were available for a subset of 49 samples. All analyses controlled for age, sex, and ethnicity, as well as postmortem interval, and pH for gene expression and microglial outcomes. CMV seropositivity significantly increased the odds of a mood disorder diagnosis (bipolar disorder: OR = 2.45; major depression: OR = 3.70) and among the psychiatric samples, of suicide (OR = 2.09). Samples in the upper tercile of anti-CMV antibody titers were more likely to be members of the "high" inflammation group (OR = 4.41, an effect driven by schizophrenia and bipolar disorder samples). CMV positive samples also showed an increased ratio of non-ramified to ramified microglia in layer I of the DLPFC (Cohen's d = 0.81) as well as a non-significant increase in this ratio for the DLPFC as a whole (d = 0.56). The results raise the possibility that the reactivation of CMV contributes to the neuroinflammation that underlies some cases of psychiatric disorders.

