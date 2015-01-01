Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mounting evidence suggests differences in the disease characteristics of multiple sclerosis (MS) across ethnic and racial groups. Although it is widely recognized that falls are a significant concern for people with MS (PwMS), no study has explored if the fall risk is related to race/ethnicity in PwMS. The primary purpose of this pilot study was to examine whether the risk of falls is different between age-matched White, Black, and Latinx PwMS.



METHODS: Fifteen White, 16 Black, and 22 Latinx, age-matched ambulatory PwMS were selected from previous studies. Demographic and disease information, the fall risk (annual fall prevalence, proportion of recurrent fallers, and the number of falls) in the preceding year, and a battery of fall risk factors (including the disability level, gait speed, and cognition) were compared between race/ethnicity groups. The fall history was gathered using the valid fall questionnaire. The disability level was assessed by the Patient Determined Disease Steps score. Gait speed was measured using the Timed 25-Foot Walk test. The short Blessed Orientation-Memory-Concentration test evaluates participants' cognitive function. SPSS 28.0 was used for all statistical analyses and a significance level of 0.05 was applied.



RESULTS: Among the demographic measurements, age (p = 0.052), sex (p = 0.17), body mass (p = 0.338), age at diagnosis (p = 0.623), and disease duration (p = 0.280) were comparable across groups while the body height was significantly different between racial groups (p < 0.001). Binary logistic regression analysis did not detect a significant relationship between the faller status and racial/ethnic group (p = 0.571) after controlling the body height and age. Similarly, the recurrent faller status was not associated with our participants' race/ethnicity (p = 0.519). There was no difference in the number of falls in the past year between racial groups (p = 0.477). The fall risk factors of disability level (p = 0.931) and gait speed (p = 0.252) were similar among the groups. However, the White group had a significantly better Blessed Orientation-Memory-Concentration score than the Black (p = 0.037) and Latinx (p = 0.036) groups. No significant difference in the Blessed Orientation-Memory-Concentration score was observed between the Black and Latinx groups (p = 0.857).



CONCLUSION: As the initial attempt, our preliminary study suggests that the annual risk of being a faller or recurrent faller may not be affected by PwMS' race/ethnicity. Similarly, the physical functions (quantified by the Patient Determined Disease Steps and the gait speed) are comparable between racial/ethnic groups. However, the cognitive function may differ among age-matched racial groups of PwMS. Given the small sample size, caution is warranted when interpreting our findings. Despite the limitations, our study provides pilot knowledge about how race/ethnicity affects the fall risk in PwMS. Due to the limited sample size, it is too soon to definitively conclude that race/ethnicity has ignorable impacts on fall risk in PwMS. Further studies with larger sample sizes and more fall risk metrics are needed to clarify the effects of race/ethnicity on fall risk in this population.

