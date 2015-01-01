|
Citation
|
Flygare Wallén E, Ljunggren G, Wahlström L, Pettersson D, Carlsson AC, Wandell P. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37387438
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Mental health disorders are prevalent among individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID). However, there is a lack of research on the impact of concomitant autism spectrum disorders (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) on the mental health within this population. We aimed to investigate the prevalence of mental health disorders and registered healthcare visits due to self-harm among individuals with ID.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental disorders; Self-injurious behavior; healthcare surveys; intellectual disability; registries