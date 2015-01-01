Abstract

The most recent prevalence estimate of post-traumatic headache (PTH) after traumatic brain injury (TBI) in veterans and civilians dates back to 2008. The prevalence was found to be 57.8%, with surprising higher rates (75.3%) in mild TBI when compared with those with moderate/severe TBI (32.1%). However, the revision of mild TBI diagnostic criteria and an historic peak of TBI in the elderly individuals attributed to the ageing population may lead to different results. Thus, we conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the updated prevalence of PTH during the past 14 years only in civilians. A literature search was conducted following PRISMA guidelines guided by a librarian. Screening, full-text assessment, data extraction, and risk of bias assessment were performed blindly by 2 raters. Meta-analysis of proportions using the Freeman and Tukey double arcsine method of transformation was conducted. Heterogeneity, sensitivity analysis, and meta-regressions were performed with the predictors: year of publication, mean age, sex, TBI severity, and study design. Sixteen studies were selected for the qualitative analysis and 10 for the meta-analysis. The overall prevalence estimate of PTH was 47.1%, (confidence interval = 34.6, 59.8, prediction intervals = 10.8, 85.4), being similar at different time points (3, 6, 12, and 36+ months). Heterogeneity was high, and none of the meta-regressions were significant. The overall prevalence of PTH after TBI over the past 14 years remains high even if assessed only in civilians. However, the prevalence rates attributed to mild and moderate/severe TBI were similar, differing significantly from previous reports. Efforts are needed to improve TBI outcomes.

