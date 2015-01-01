Abstract

As an extension of traditional bullying, cyberbullying emerges with the increasing popularity of the internet, and seriously affects the health of students. However, fewer studies have explored the potential influencing mechanisms of cyberbullying victimization from a positive psychology perspective. Therefore, based on the positive youth development theory, this study will explore the potential mediator and moderator in the relationship between positive youth development (PYD) attributes and cyberbullying victimization through a longitudinal design. 719 students (Mage = 15.95 years, SD = 0.76, 45.2% boy) participated in the study and completed self-report questionnaires on relevant variables. The result found that students' level of PYD significantly and negatively predicted the level of cyberbullying victimization. Meanwhile, SEM analysis showed that PYD influenced individuals' cyberbullying victimization by affecting their internet gaming disorder (IGD), while depression levels moderated the relationship between PYD and IGD. This study examines cyberbullying victimization from a positive psychology orientation, with potential prevention and intervention value.

