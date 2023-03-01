|
Owens C, Le AB, Smith TD, Middlestadt SE. Saf. Health Work 2023; 14(2): 201-206.
(Copyright © 2023, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
37389314
BACKGROUND: Despite workplaces having policies on fire evacuation, many employees still fail to evacuate when there is a fire alarm. The Reasoned Action Approach is designed to reveal the beliefs underlying people's behavioral decisions and thus suggests causal determinants to be addressed with interventions designed to facilitate behavior. This study is a uses a Reasoned Action Approach salient belief elicitation to identify university employees' perceived advantages/disadvantages, approvers/disapprovers, and facilitators/barriers toward them leaving the office building immediately the next time they hear a fire alarm at work.
Language: en
Evacuation; Employees; Beliefs; Fire alarms; Reasoned Action Approach