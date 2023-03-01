|
Citation
|
Chen CF. Saf. Health Work 2023; 14(2): 207-214.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37389315
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Occupational safety issues related to food delivery riders emerge with evidence of an increase in associated traffic accidents and injuries along with the rapid growth of the online food delivery business. This paper focuses on food delivery riders' job stress and investigates its relationships with both antecedents and risky riding outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Distraction; Food delivery rider; Job stress; Job stressors; Risky driving