|
Citation
|
Ghasemi F, Doosti-Irani A, Aghaei H. Saf. Health Work 2023; 14(2): 153-162.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37389316
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Job safety analysis (JSA) is a popular technique for hazard identification and risk assessment in workplaces that has been applied across a wide range of industries. This systematic review was conducted to answer four main questions regarding JSA: (1) which sectors and areas have used JSA? (2) What has been the aim of employing JSA? (3) What are the shortcomings of JSA? (4) What are the new advances in the field of JSA? METHODS: Three main international databases were searched: SCOPUS, Web of Science, and PubMed. After screening and eligibility assessment, 49 articles were included.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident prevention; Occupational safety; Safety analysis