Abstract

AIM: The aim is to report the design and baseline data of the 'National Surveillance of the Work Environment of Employees in Denmark' study (NASWEED).



METHODS: NASWEED consist of (a) bi-annual cross-sectional samples, based on probability samples of wage earners of the general working population in Denmark from 2021 onwards (surveillance), (b) a prospective cohort of all previous respondents every two years (epidemiology, questionnaire follow-up) and (c) longitudinal follow-up in Danish registers about work and health (epidemiology, register follow-up). Between February and May 2021, a stratified (38 occupational industries) probability sample of 63,391 Danish residents aged 15-69 years who were employed for at least 34 hours per month received an invitation to participate, of whom 30,099 (47.5%) completed the questionnaire, 897 (1.4%) partially completed the questionnaire and 32,395 (51.1%) did not respond. Baseline was completed in June 2021. NASWEED covers various topics about the work environment (psychosocial, ergonomic, chemical, biological, safety, accidents, working from home, etc), health behaviours and somatic and mental health-related conditions. Statistical analyses will mainly build on survey procedures with model-assisted weights to ensure that the sample will yield representative estimates of the general working population.



DISCUSSION: NASWEED will monitor the development of the work environment and health in Denmark until 2030. The survey data will be included in epidemiological studies with repeated measurement of the work environment, health variables and covariates, and follow-ups in national registers to investigate the prospective association in the years and decades to come between the work environment and workers' health and labour market participation.

