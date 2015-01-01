SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sakellari E, Murto T, Häsänen M, Turunen T, Modhwadia H, Sotto-Mayor De Carvalho Pinto ML, Ferreira Dos Santos MA, Lagiou A. Stud. Health Technol. Inform. 2023; 305: 72-75.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/SHTI230427

PMID

37386961

Abstract

Domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels and can happen to anyone. It is a public health issue that needs to be addressed with health and social care professionals playing an essential role in prevention and early intervention. These professionals need to be prepared through proper education. A European funded project developed "DOMINO - Stop domestic violence" educational mobile application which was piloted among 99 social and/or health care students and professionals. Most of the participants (n= 59, 59.6%) indicated that the DOMINO mobile application was easy to install and over half of them (n=61, 61.6%) would recommend the app. They found it easy to use, and quick access to useful materials and tools. Participants found case studies and the checklist good and useful tools for them. The DOMINO educational mobile application is available open access, in English, Finnish, Greek, Latvian, Portuguese and Swedish, for any stakeholder worldwide who is interested to learn more about domestic violence prevention and intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; Domestic violence; mobile application; mobile education; social and healthcare professionals

