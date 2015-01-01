Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence is a devastating human rights violation and public health problem with high prevalence rates globally. Intimate partner violence during pregnancy is associated with devastating maternal, perinatal, and neonatal health effects. We present the protocol for a systematic review and meta-analysis to estimate the global lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence during pregnancy.



METHODS: This review aims to systematically synthesize the evidence on the global prevalence of violence against women by intimate partners during pregnancy using available population-based data. A comprehensive search of MEDLINE, EMBASE, Global Health, PsychInfo, and Web of Science databases will be conducted to identify all relevant articles. Manual searches will be conducted in Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) data reports and websites of national statistics and/or other offices. DHS data analysis will also be conducted. Based on inclusion and exclusion criteria, titles and abstracts will be screened for eligibility. Then, full-text articles will be assessed for eligibility. The following data will be extracted from included articles: study characteristics, population characteristics (e.g., ever-partnered, currently partnered, or any women, and age range), violence characteristics (e.g., type of violence, and perpetrator), estimate type (e.g., intimate partner violence during any pregnancy or during last pregnancy), subpopulation type (e.g., by age, marital status, urban/rural), prevalence estimate, and key quality indicators. A hierarchical Bayesian meta-regression framework will be used. This multilevel modelling approach will use survey-specific, country-specific, and region-specific random effects to pool observations. This modelling technique will be used to estimate global and regional prevalence.



DISCUSSION: This systematic review and meta-analysis will provide estimates on the global and regional prevalence of intimate partner violence during pregnancy and contribute to monitoring progress towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 5.2 on eliminating violence against women and to SDG Targets 3.1 and 3.2 on reducing maternal mortality and neonatal mortality. Given the significant health impacts of intimate partner violence during pregnancy, potential for intervention, and urgency to address violence and improve health, this review will provide critical evidence to governments, non-governmental organizations, and policymakers on the magnitude of violence during pregnancy. It will also inform effective policies and programs to prevent and respond to intimate partner violence during pregnancy. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO ID CRD42022332592.

Language: en