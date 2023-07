Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to ascertain the levels of anxiety, despair, avoidance, and obsessions that hemodialysis patients dealt with during the pandemic.



METHODS: The study was conducted with 139 hemodialysis patients. Research data "Coronavirus Anxiety Scale (CAS)," "Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HAD)," "COVID-19 Avoidance Scale" (AA-COVID-19) and "Coronavirus Obsession Scale (OCS)." The data obtained from the research were analyzed using the SPSS 21 package program.



RESULTS: The average score of the patients on the CAS scale was 0.73 ± 1.17, on the HAD-A scale was 5.94 ± 3.67, and on the HAD-D scale was 7.06 ± 3.89. The COVID-19 outbreak has consequently had a severe impact on hemodialysis patients' mental health.



CONCLUSION: Covid 19 epidemic, the health sector failed to protect the mental health of patients. However, new epidemics and disasters await the world in the future. In these results show that new strategies need to be developed.

Language: en