Abstract

BACKGROUND: The rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in the absence of treatment or the presence of vaccines is forcing nations to respond with strong preventive measures ranging from mitigation, containment, and in extreme cases, quarantines. While these measures are a useful measure of infection control, they can lead to significant social, economic, and psychological consequences. This study sought to establish the prevalence and risk factors of intimate partner violence during the COVID-19 movement restriction in Nigeria among girls and women.



METHODS: An online-based questionnaire survey using Google Forms was conducted over four weeks among girls and women aged 15 years and above. Data analysis was performed using SPSS version 20, and logistic regression was used to determine risk factors for IPV experience during the lockdown.



RESULTS: Overall, 32.8% of respondents reported ever experiencing IPV, and 42.5% experienced IPV during the lockdown. Verbal (35.1%) and psychological (24.1%) violence were the commonest forms of violence in the study. There was considerable overlap between the various forms of IPV in the study. Age less than 35 years (aOR = 1.3; CI = 1.2 - 1.4), resident in the northeast region (aOR=1.6; CI=1.41.9), alcohol (aOR=1.3;CI=1.2-1.5) and substance (aOR = 1.5; CI = 1.3 - 1.8) use, average family monthly income < $100 (aOR = 1.4;CI=1.2 - 1.5), daily or weekly income (aOR = 2.7; CI = 2.5-3.1) had an increased association with IPV during the lockdown, residency in the southeast region had lower odds of experiencing IPV (aOR=.0.5; CI = 0.3-0.8).



CONCLUSION: The reported lockdown prevalence of IPV was 42.8%, with verbal and psychological violence being the most prevalent form of IPV. Age less than 35 years, resident in northeast and southeast, use of alcohol or substances, average family monthly income < $100, and partner being a daily-weekly earner was associated with IPV experience. Policymakers in the future should consider the consequences, including IPV, before issuing such an order.

