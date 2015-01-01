|
Citation
|
Ezechi OC, Ohihoin GA, Oladele DA, Bamidele TA, Gbajabiamila TA, Salako AO, Musa ZA, Ohihoin E, Odubela OO, Gab-Okafor CV, Ezeobi PM, David AN, Odunukwe NN, Salako BL. West Afr. J. Med. 2023; 40(6): 654-662.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
37390493
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in the absence of treatment or the presence of vaccines is forcing nations to respond with strong preventive measures ranging from mitigation, containment, and in extreme cases, quarantines. While these measures are a useful measure of infection control, they can lead to significant social, economic, and psychological consequences. This study sought to establish the prevalence and risk factors of intimate partner violence during the COVID-19 movement restriction in Nigeria among girls and women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Nigeria; Intimate partner violence; COVID-19; Gender-based violence; Lockdowns