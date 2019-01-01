|
Citation
|
Byon HD, Harris C, Crandall M, Song J, Topaz M. Workplace Health Saf. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37387505
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Type II workplace violence in health care, perpetrated by patients/clients toward home healthcare nurses, is a serious health and safety issue. A significant portion of violent incidents are not officially reported. Natural language processing can detect these "hidden cases" from clinical notes. In this study, we computed the 12-month prevalence of Type II workplace violence from home healthcare nurses' clinical notes by developing and utilizing a natural language processing system.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
natural language processing; clinical note; home healthcare; nursing informatics; workplace violence < mental health