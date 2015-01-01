Abstract

BACKGROUND: Penetrating arrow injuries of the head and neck are exceedingly rare in pediatric patients. This pathology has high morbidity and mortality because of the presence of vital organs, the airway, and large vessels. Therefore, the treatment and removal of an arrow is a challenge that requires multidisciplinary management. CASE SUMMARY: A 13-year-old boy was brought to the emergency room after an arrow injury to the frontal region. The arrowhead was lodged in the oropharynx. Imaging studies showed a lesion of the paranasal sinuses without compromising vital structures. The arrow was successfully removed by retrograde nasoendoscopy without complications, and the patient was discharged.



CONCLUSION: Although rare, maxillofacial arrow injuries have high morbidity and mortality and require multidisciplinary management to preserve function and aesthetics.

