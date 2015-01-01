|
Landy DC. Am. J. Sports Med. 2023; 51(8): 1969-1970.
Copyright © 2023, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing
37392076
The principles of evidenced-based medicine have been increasingly used since the 1990s to help health care providers and surgeons understand and compare treatment options.3,10 This process promotes research quality through more objective and standardized evaluations, which has highlighted the randomized controlled trial (RCT).2 Through randomization, RCTs attempt to create 2 or more similar groups from a shared study population. In theory, randomization will balance known and unknown confounders across groups. Having equivalent groups at baseline reduces the potential that between-group differences are responsible for treatment effects. This is a large part of why the evidence from RCTs is often referred to as level 1.
Language: en
epidemiology; randomized controlled trials; biostatistics; treatment outcome