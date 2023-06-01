Abstract

This study aimed to determine the associations between violent victimization and symptoms of muscle dysmorphia (MD) among a sample of Canadian adolescents and young adults. Data from 2538 adolescents and young adults (16-30 years) from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Health Behaviors were analyzed. Violent victimization assessed included experiences of rape, sexual assault, emotional abuse, and physical abuse occurring in the past 12 months. A violent victimization sum score was also created. Symptoms of MD were assessed using the Muscle Dysmorphic Disorder Inventory (MDDI). Linear regression analyses were conducted, stratified by gender, to determine the associations between violent victimization and MDDI total score and subscale scores. Among women and men, experiencing sexual assault, physical abuse, and emotional abuse in the past 12 months were significantly associated with a higher MDDI total score. Additionally, as the number of forms of violent victimization experienced increased, the likelihood of a higher MDDI total score also increased, with the strongest association among women and men who reported experiencing three or more victimizations.



FINDINGS expand the limited prior research suggesting associations between violent victimization and MD by assessing these associations via multiple forms of victimization and amongst a sample of Canadian adolescents and young adults.

