Abstract

BACKGROUND: To better understand sexual satisfaction in emerging adults, previous research has emphasized the importance of considering the role of developmental experiences, such as cumulative childhood trauma (CCT; the number of different forms of abuse and neglect sustained during childhood). However, the mechanisms by which CCT and sexual satisfaction are related remain unknown. Sex motives are suggested as an explanatory mechanism given the previously found associations between sex motives and both sexual satisfaction and CCT.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined the direct associations between CCT and sexual satisfaction, as well as indirect associations through sex motives, in emerging adults. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A sample of 437 French Canadian emerging adults (76 % women, mean age of 2.3) were recruited.



METHODS: Participants completed online self-reported validated questionnaires assessing CCT, sex motives and sexual satisfaction.



RESULTS: Results from a path analysis revealed that CCT was associated with a higher endorsement of the self-affirmation sex motive (β = 0.25, p < .001) which was linked to lower sexual satisfaction (β = -0.13, p < .001). CCT was also associated with a higher endorsement of the coping (β = 0.25, p < .001) and partner approval (β = 0.09, p < .05) sex motives. A higher endorsement of the intimacy (β = 0.28, p < .001) and pleasure (β = 0.24, p < .001) sex motives, and a lower endorsement of the partner approval sex motive (β = -0.13, p < .001) were linked to greater sexual satisfaction.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest education and intervention targets to improve emerging adults' sexuality.

