|
Citation
|
Mitchell A, Elmasry Y, van Poelgeest E, Welsh TJ. Eur. Geriatr. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37392359
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The aim of this clinical narrative review was to summarise the existing knowledge on the use of anticoagulants and potential adverse events in older people at risk of falls with a history of atrial fibrillation or venous thromboembolism. The review also offers practical steps prescribers can take when (de-)prescribing anticoagulants to maximise safety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Anticoagulants; Atrial fibrillation; Deprescribing; Geriatric; Venous thrombosis