Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to analyse extremity combat-related injuries (CRIs) and non-combat related injuries (NCRIs) treated in the French Forward Surgical Team deployed in Gao, Mali.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted using the French surgical database OpEX (French Military Health Service) from January 2013 to August 2022. Patients operated on for an extremity injury less than one month old were included.



RESULTS: During this period, 418 patients with a median age of 28 years [range 23-31 years] were included and totalized 525 extremity injuries. Among them, 190 (45.5%) sustained CRIs and 218 (54.5%) sustained NCRIs. Multiple upper extremity injuries and associated injuries were significantly more common in the CRIs group. The majority of NCRIs involved the hand. Debridement was the most common procedure in both groups. External fixation, primary amputation, debridement, delayed primary closure, vascular repair and fasciotomy were significantly predominant in the CRIs group. Internal fracture fixation and reduction under anaesthesia were statistically more frequent in the NCRIs group. The overall number of procedures and the overall number of surgical episodes were significantly higher in the CRIs group.



CONCLUSION: CRIs were the most severe injuries and did not involve the upper and lower limbs separately. A sequential management was required with application of damage control orthopaedics followed by several procedures for reconstruction. NCRIs were predominant and mostly involved the hand among the French soldiers. This review supports the fact that any deployed orthopaedic surgeon should be trained in basic hand surgery and preferably have microsurgical skills. The management of local patients requires the execution of reconstructive surgery and therefore imposes the presence of adequate equipment.

