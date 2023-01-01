Abstract

Recent studies have found increasing numbers of older adults, those over age 65, turning to cannabinoid products-cannabis (marijuana), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), or cannabidiol (CBD)-for medical reasons, with 61% using it for the first time. This is concerning because the normal physiological and cognitive changes associated with aging combined with the effects of cannabinoids can place older adults at greater risk of harm and increased risk for injury. An increase in injury-related ED visits by older adults who have used cannabinoids has also been seen.

