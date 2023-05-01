|
Abstract
|
We read with interest Kannikeswaran et al.'s study of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pediatric emergency visits for traumatic injuries and burns. The authors found that the risk and severity of injuries increased among children ≤16 years during the pandemic. Falls and burns, especially hot liquid and contact burns, were the most common. The authors hypothesized that the increased risk of trauma and burns was due to school closures, decreased parental supervision, and riskier behavior caused by boredom at home. Child abuse was assessed but was not a major contributor to injuries in their study.
