Citation
Danzi BAA, La Greca AM. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 164: 291-295.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37392718
Abstract
Following trauma exposure, children are a vulnerable population and at risk for developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A large body of research has demonstrated the impactful role of genetics in vulnerability for PTSD in adult samples; yet very little research has examined genetic risk for PTSD in children. It is unknown whether genetic associations identified in adults are true for children; replication of findings from adult samples is needed in child samples. This study investigated an estrogen-responsive variant (ADCYAP1R1) that has been well-established to confer sex-specific risk for PTSD in adult samples, but is hypothesized to function differently in children, potentially due to pubertal changes in the estrogen system. Participants were children (n = 87; 57% female) ages 7 to 11 exposed to a natural disaster. Participants were assessed for trauma exposure and symptoms of PTSD. Participants provided a saliva sample, which was genotyped for the ADCYAP1R1 rs2267735 variant. In girls, the ADCYAP1R1 CC genotype was associated with PTSD (OR = 7.30). In boys, evidence for the opposite effect emerged, with the CC genotype attenuating risk for PTSD (OR = 8.25). When investigating specific PTSD symptom clusters, an association between ADCYAP1R1 and arousal emerged. This study is the first to investigate the relationship between ADCYAP1R1 and PTSD in trauma-exposed children.
Language: en
Keywords
Children; Trauma; Natural disaster; Posttraumatic stress disorder; ADCYAP1R1; Genetic; PACAP receptor