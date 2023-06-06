|
Naumova EN. J. Public Health Policy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)
37393422
Public health policies are about people, especially those who are under duress or at risk for harm and have limited options to express their needs and perspectives. We often call those people 'vulnerable', using this term as an umbrella for many settings that are detrimental to human health. People become 'vulnerable' when their livelihoods are destroyed by an environmental disaster, climate calamity, or a military conflict. People forced to leave their homes or forced to stay in harmful conditions are called 'displaced', 'encamped', 'migrant', 'refugee', or 'trapped' populations. The adjectives vary, some call for compassion, and some become synonymous with 'unwanted' and 'unwelcomed'. The language could be a tool to mobilize support, build social accountability, and offer legal protections. It could be also used as a tool to provoke and amplify distress among both hosts and incomers.
