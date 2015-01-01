Abstract

Youth involved in the legal system (YILS) experience rates of opioid and substance use disorders (OUD/SUDs) and overdose that is well above those in the general population. Despite the dire need, and the existing programs that focus on treatment of these problems in YILS, research on opioid initiation, and OUD prevention, including feasibility and sustainability, are severely limited. We present four studies testing interventions that, while not necessarily novel as SUD treatments, test novel structural and interpersonal strategies to prevent opioid initiation/OUD precursors: (1) ADAPT (Clinical Trial No. NCT04499079) provides real-time feedback using community-based treatment information system data to create a more effective mental health and SUD treatment cascade to prevent opioid use; (2) HOME (Clinical Trial No. NCT04135703) provides youth experiencing homelessness, including YILS, with direct access to shelter in independent living without prerequisites as an opioid initiation prevention strategy; (3) LeSA (Clinical Trial No. NCT04678960) uses the Trust-Based Relational Intervention(®) to equip YILS and their caregivers with self-regulatory and communication skills during the transition from secure confinement to reduce opioid initiation/re-initiation; and (4) POST (Clinical Trial No. NCT04901312) tests two interventions integrating interpersonal/drinking and drug refusal skills, case management, and goal setting among YILS in transitioning out of secure detention as opioid initiation prevention strategies. We discuss early implementation barriers and facilitators, including complexities of prevention research with YILS and adaptations due to COVID-19. We conclude by describing anticipated end products, including implementation of effective prevention interventions and integration of data from multiple projects to address larger, multi-site research questions.

Language: en