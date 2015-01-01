Abstract

Suicide ideation emerges and fluctuates over short timeframes (minutes, hours, days); however, near-term predictors of such fluctuations have not been well-elucidated. Sleep disturbance is a distal suicide risk factor, but less work has examined whether daily sleep disturbance predicts near-term changes in suicide ideation. We examined subjective sleep disturbance components as predictors of passive and active suicide ideation at the within-person (i.e., day-to-day changes within individuals relative to their own mean) and between-persons (individual differences relative to the sample mean) levels. A transdiagnostic sample of 102 at-risk young adults ages 18-35 completed a 21-day ecological momentary assessment protocol, during which they reported on sleep and passive and active suicide ideation. At the within-persons level, nightmares, sleep quality, and wake after sleep onset predicted passive suicide ideation, and sleep quality and wake after sleep onset predicted active suicide ideation. At the between-persons level, nightmares, sleep onset latency, and sleep quality were associated with passive suicide ideation, and sleep onset latency was associated with active suicide ideation. In contrast, suicide ideation did not predict subsequent sleep at the within-person level. Specific sleep disturbance components are near-term predictors of intraindividual increases in suicide ideation and may hold promise for suicide prevention and intervention.

Language: en