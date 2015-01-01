Abstract

In recent years, highway accidents occur frequently, the main reason is that there is always foreign body invasion on the highway, which makes people unable to respond to emergencies in time. In order to reduce the occurrence of highway incidents, an object detection algorithm for highway intrusion was proposed in this paper. Firstly, a new feature extraction module was proposed to better preserve the main information. Secondly, a new feature fusion method was proposed to improve the accuracy of object detection. Finally, a lightweight method was proposed to reduce the computational complexity. We compare the algorithm in this paper with existing algorithms, the experimental results showed that: On the Visdrone dataset (small size targets), (a) the CS-YOLO was 3.6% more accurate than the YOLO v8. (b) The CS-YOLO was 1.2% more accurate than the YOLO v8 on the Tinypersons dataset (minimal size targets). (c) CS-YOLO was 1.4% more accurate than YOLO v8 on VOC2007 data set (normal size).

Language: en