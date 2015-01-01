Abstract

Snow avalanches are gravitational processes characterised by the rapid movement of a snow mass, threatening inhabitants and damaging infrastructure in mountain areas. Such phenomena are complex events, and for this reason, different numerical models have been developed to reproduce their dynamics over a given topography. In this study, we focus on the two-dimensional numerical simulation tools RAMMS::AVALANCHE and FLO-2D, aiming to compare their performance in predicting the deposition area of snow avalanches. We also aim to assess the employment of the FLO-2D simulation model, normally used in water flood or mud/debris flow simulations, in predicting the motion of snow avalanches. For this purpose, two well-documented avalanche events that occurred in the Province of Bolzano (IT) were analyzed (Knollgraben, Pichler Erschbaum avalanches). The deposition area of each case study was simulated with both models through back-analysis processes. The simulation results were evaluated primarily by comparing the simulated deposition area with the observed one through statistical indices. Subsequently, the maximum flow depth, velocity and deposition depth were also compared between the simulation results. The results showed that RAMMS::AVALANCHE generally reproduced the observed deposits better compared to FLO-2D simulation. FLO-2D provided suitable results for wet and dry snow avalanches after a meticulous calibration of the rheological parameters, since they are not those typically considered in avalanche rheology studies. However, the results showed that FLO-2D can be used to study the propagation of snow avalanches and could also be adopted by practitioners to define hazard areas, expanding its field of application.

Language: en