|
Citation
|
Bemme D, Roberts T, Ae-Ngibise KA, Gumbonzvanda N, Joag K, Kagee A, Machisa M, van der Westhuizen C, van Rensburg A, Willan S, Wuerth M, Aoun M, Jain S, Lund C, Mathias K, Read U, Taylor Salisbury T, Burgess RA. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37393204
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Calls for "mutuality" in global mental health (GMH) aim to produce knowledge more equitably across epistemic and power differences. With funding, convening, and publishing power still concentrated in institutions in the global North, efforts to decolonize GMH emphasize the need for mutual learning instead of unidirectional knowledge transfers. This article reflects on mutuality as a concept and practice that engenders sustainable relations, conceptual innovation, and queries how epistemic power can be shared.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Global mental health; Decolonizing knowledge; Epistemic justice; Mutual learning; Mutuality; Social determinants of mental health