Citation
Hiser J, Heilicher M, Botsford C, Crombie KM, Bellani J, Azar A, Fonzo G, Nacewicz BM, Cisler JM. Behav. Res. Ther. 2023; 167: e104361.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37393833
Abstract
Trauma exposure, particularly interpersonal violence (IPV) traumas, are significant risk factors for development of mental health disorders, particularly posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Studies attempting to disentangle mechanisms by which trauma confers risk and maintenance of PTSD have often investigated threat or reward learning in isolation. However, real-world decision-making often involves navigating concurrent and conflicting probabilities for threat and reward. We sought to understand how threat and reward learning interact to impact decision-making, and how these processes are modulated by trauma exposure and PTSD symptom severity. 429 adult participants with a range of trauma exposure and symptom severities completed an online version of the two stage Markov task, where participants make a series of decisions towards the goal of obtaining a reward, that embedded an intermediate threat or neutral image along the sequence of decisions to be made. This task design afforded the possibility to differentiate between threat avoidance vs diminished reward learning in the presence of threat, and whether these two processes reflect model-based vs model-free decision-making.
Language: en
Keywords
PTSD; Decision-making; Markov task; Reward learning; Threat