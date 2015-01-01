Abstract

Trauma exposure, particularly interpersonal violence (IPV) traumas, are significant risk factors for development of mental health disorders, particularly posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Studies attempting to disentangle mechanisms by which trauma confers risk and maintenance of PTSD have often investigated threat or reward learning in isolation. However, real-world decision-making often involves navigating concurrent and conflicting probabilities for threat and reward. We sought to understand how threat and reward learning interact to impact decision-making, and how these processes are modulated by trauma exposure and PTSD symptom severity. 429 adult participants with a range of trauma exposure and symptom severities completed an online version of the two stage Markov task, where participants make a series of decisions towards the goal of obtaining a reward, that embedded an intermediate threat or neutral image along the sequence of decisions to be made. This task design afforded the possibility to differentiate between threat avoidance vs diminished reward learning in the presence of threat, and whether these two processes reflect model-based vs model-free decision-making.



RESULTS demonstrated that trauma exposure severity, particularly IPV exposure, was associated with impairment in model-based learning for reward independent of threat, as well as with model-based threat avoidance. PTSD symptom severity was associated with diminished model-based learning for reward in the presence of threat, consistent with a threat-induced impairment in cognitively-demanding strategies for reward learning, but no evidence of heightened threat avoidance. These results highlight the complex interactions between threat and reward learning as a function of trauma exposure and PTSD symptom severity.



FINDINGS have potential implications for treatment augmentation and suggest a need for continued research.

