Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Negative affect and anxiety frequently precede the onset of drug use in those with substance use disorder (SUD). Low self-esteem may increase the risk of relapse. We examined the short-term effects of exercise on affect, anxiety, and self-esteem in inpatients with poly-SUD.



METHODS: This is a multicenter randomized control trial (RCT) with a crossover design. Thirty-eight inpatients (37.3 ± 6.4 years; 84% male) from three clinics participated in 45 min of soccer, circuit training, and control condition (psychoeducation) in a random order. Positive and negative affect (PANAS), state anxiety (single item), and self-esteem (Rosenberg SE-scale) were measured immediately before, immediately after, 1-h, 2-h, and 4-h post-exercise. Heart rate and ratings of perceived exertion were taken. Effects were assessed using linear mixed effects models.



RESULTS: Compared to the control condition, there were significant post-exercise improvements in positive affect (β = 2.99, CI = 0.39: 5.58), self-esteem (β = 1.84, CI = 0.49: 3.20), and anxiety (β = -0.69, CI = -1.34: -0.04) after circuit training (shown) and soccer. Effects persisted 4-h post-exercise. Reductions in negative affect were observed 2-h (circuit training: β = -3.39, CI = -6.35: -1.51) and 4-h (soccer: β = -3.71, CI = -6.03: -1.39) post-exercise, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Moderately strenuous exercise undertaken in naturalistic settings may improve mental health symptoms in poly-SUD inpatients for up to 4-h post-exercise.

Language: en