Abstract

The 2020 Beirut Port explosion was one of the largest non-nuclear urban explosions in history, and resulted in a plethora of oculofacial injuries. In this retrospective study, we present the two year follow up ophthalmic outcomes of the survivors of the blast. Only 16 out of 39 patients continued follow up at our center, with 13 having delayed complications and 7 requiring further surgery. The most common delayed complications related to the eyelid, lacrimal system, and orbit. Treatment of disfiguring facial and peri-ocular scarring with laser-assisted drug delivery of topical 5-fluorouracil showed great promise and significantly improved patients' functional and well as cosmetic outcomes.

