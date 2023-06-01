Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Spanish Lavender is an herbal from the lavender family and is widely used among people for the belief that it cures various diseases. Acute interstitial nephritis (AIN) is one of the common causes of acute kidney injury (AKI). Although drugs are the most common cause of AIN, the frequency of reporting AIN cases due to various herbals has been increasing in recent years.



CASE PRESENTATION: We present a 24-year-old male patient who developed AKI after consuming Spanish lavender tea to treat upper respiratory tract infection symptoms and was diagnosed with AIN.



AIM AND DISCUSSION: With this case report, we wanted to explain the fact that medicinal herbs, which are used frequently and carelessly today, can have serious consequences, as in acute interstitial nephritis associated with Spanish lavender.

