Citation
Ozer H, Sayan ZA, Baloglu I, Ozturk Y, Yonet F, Turkmen K. Explore (NY) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37394293
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Spanish Lavender is an herbal from the lavender family and is widely used among people for the belief that it cures various diseases. Acute interstitial nephritis (AIN) is one of the common causes of acute kidney injury (AKI). Although drugs are the most common cause of AIN, the frequency of reporting AIN cases due to various herbals has been increasing in recent years.
Language: en
Keywords
Acute interstitial nephritis; Herbal; Spanish lavender