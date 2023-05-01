|
Krishnamurti LS, Denneson LM, Agha A, Beyer N, Mitchell S, Dichter ME. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2023; 84: 67-72.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37393650
OBJECTIVE: Women are a minority veteran subpopulation experiencing particular risk for suicide and facing distinct challenges in accessing Veterans Health Administration (VHA) care. As part of efforts to enhance suicide prevention, the VHA established Suicide Prevention Coordinators (SPC) as clinicians who work exclusively to connect high-risk veterans to the scope of VHA's services. To understand the experiences of women veterans with suicide risk who access care, this study presents findings from qualitative interviews with SPCs regarding the care needs, preferences, and concerns of women veterans who utilize VHA for enhanced suicide-related care.
Women; Veterans; Suicide prevention; Health care