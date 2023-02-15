Abstract

BACKGROUND: SARS-CoV-2 positive status has been considered a predominantly incidental finding among trauma patients. We sought to examine whether concurrent infection is associated with worse outcomes in a contemporary cohort of injured patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: Retrospective cohort analysis of a level I trauma center's institutional registry from May 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The prevalence of COVID in the trauma population was compared monthly using prevalence ratios relative to population estimates. Unadjusted cohorts of COVID+ vs COVID- trauma patients were compared. COVID+ patients then were matched on age, mechanism of injury, year, and injury severity score (ISS) with COVID- controls for adjusted analysis with a primary composite outcome of mortality.



RESULTS: Out of n=2,783 trauma activations, n=51 (1.8%) were COVID+. Compared to the general population, the trauma population had prevalence ratios for COVID of 5.3 to 79.7 (median=20.8). Compared to COVID- patients, COVID+ patients had worse outcomes, including a higher proportion who were admitted to the ICU, required intubation, underwent a major operation, and had greater total charges and a longer length of stay. However, these differences appeared related to more severe injury patterns in the COVID+ cohort. In the adjusted analysis, no significant differences between groups in any of the outcome variables were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Worse trauma outcomes in COVID+ patients appear to be correlated to the more substantial patterns of injury observed in this group. Trauma patients have substantially higher rates of SARS-CoV-2 positivity than the local population at large. These results reinforce that this population is vulnerable to multiple threats. They will guide the ongoing delivery of care in shaping the needs for testing, PPE for those delivering care, and the capacity and operational needs of trauma systems that must care for a population with such high rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

