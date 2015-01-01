Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trans youth experience significantly higher rates of societal violence and ill-health compared to their cisgender peers. Although recent clinical guidelines for trans young people in health have paved the way for revolutionizing care, many trans young people still experience adversity in clinical settings. This discursive literature review provides a novel approach in exploring why trans young people experience violence in health care despite the availability of evidence-based resources and guidelines.



DESIGN: Databases (CINAHL and Scopus) were systematically searched to identify qualitative literature on the experiences of trans young people (<18 years) in health care settings.



METHOD: Rather than synthesizing and presenting the literature, Fairclough's (2001) CDA methodology was used to critically analyze the literature as texts in a data corpus. The authors engaged with the data from a critical social theory perspective.



RESULTS: Fifteen qualitative articles and one report (n = 16) on the experiences of trans young people (3-24 years) in health care settings were included. Two key discourses were identified in the literature. First, discourses that constituted the trans young person were identified in the definitions of 'trans' as a pathological incongruence and as alternate, self-determined ways of being. Further discourses were identified in the constitution of trans young people as victims, extra-pathological, and alternatively problematised as socially dysphoric. Second, discourses in health provider responses were identified in dismissive, gatekeeping, regulatory, and respectful practices.



DISCUSSION: The discursive constitution of the trans young person as incongruent, vulnerable, and pathological is constituted and generated by dismissive, gatekeeping, and regulatory practices of health care providers. The analysis reveals how trans young people are considered pathological and deemed treatable (at the site of the body), in the interest of 'protecting' them from a perceived abject future of trans adulthood. The logic and violence of cisgenderism is uncovered as the foundation of these dominant discourses, whereby growing up cisgender is often presented as the only option in health care settings. The dominant discourses that constitute the trans young person in health care as incongruent, pathological, and vulnerable, alongside the reifying health care responses of dismissal, gatekeeping, and regulation contribute to the erasure of the young trans person.



CONCLUSION: This paper identified key discourses in the literature in how trans young people are constituted and regulated in health care. This review highlights an urgent need for further critical scholarship in trans health by trans researchers, from critical perspectives. Furthermore, it provides a starting point for critical reflection of health care provider and researcher practices and the re-imagination of trans-futurity for all young people in health care. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Nurses are situated at the forefront of health care delivery and play a crucial role in the advocacy and provision of culturally safe care. With this ideal proximity to clients, nurses can powerfully affect change through better understanding and reflecting on how regulatory practices constitute and position trans young people in health care. Nursing knowledge, such as cultural safety, can offer novel approaches in working towards safer ways of meeting the needs of trans young people.

