Abstract

Coercive measures (CM) in psychiatry adversely affect patients and efforts to minimize CM are steadily increasing. One area that has not been a strong focus of preventative efforts to date is the time of use of CM during hospitalization although previous research indicates that the admission situation and early hospitalization are times of increased risk for CM. This study therefore aims to contribute to the body of research in this field by analyzing in detail the times of use of CM and identifying patient characteristics serving as predictors for CM during early hospitalization. Using a large sample (N = 1556) of all cases admitted in 2019 via the emergency room at the Charité Department of Psychiatry at St. Hedwig Hospital in Berlin, this study supports previous research showing that the risk of CM is highest within the first 24 h h of hospitalization. Of 261 cases who experienced CM, 71.6% (n = 187) experienced a CM within the first 24 h of hospitalization and 54.4% (n = 142) of cases only experienced CM within the first 24 h of hospitalization and did not receive any CM after. Furthermore, this study identified significant predictors for the early use of CM during hospitalization including acute intoxication (p < .01), aggression (p < .01), male gender (p < .001) and limited communication ability (p < .001). The results highlight the importance of directing preventative efforts to minimize the use of CM not only to psychiatric units but also to mental health crisis response and to develop interventions specifically tailored to this time and patient groups at highest risk.

