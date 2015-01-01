|
Shabbir AH, Ji J, Groninger JW, Gueye GN, Knouft JH, van Etten EJB, Zhang J. Sci. Total Environ. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Wildland fire extent varies seasonally and interannually in response to climatic and landscape-level drivers, yet predicting wildfires remains a challenge. Existing linear models that characterize climate and wildland fire relationships fail to account for non-stationary and non-linear associations, thus limiting prediction accuracy. To account for non-stationary and non-linear effects, we use time-series climate and wildfire extent data from across China with unit root methods, thus providing an approach for improved wildfire prediction.
Climate change; Dynamic simulation; Ecosystem model; Wildland area burned