SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sohail MM, Baghdady A, Choi J, Huynh HV, Whetten K, Proeschold-Bell RJ. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-220234

PMID

37393465

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Teacher's wellbeing and mental health play pivotal role in learning experiences and educational environment. For a better future, we need thriving teachers with strong wellbeing.

OBJECTIVE: The current scoping literature review aimed to explore the factors fostering wellbeing and causing burnout among school teachers.

METHODS: Applying appropriate search terms to relevant databases for the years 2016-2020 yielded 934 potentially relevant research articles which were further filtered to 102 articles.

RESULTS: The findings of this review suggested that emotion regulation, positive workplace milieu and teacher self-efficacy (feeling successful as teacher) are important factors fostering teachers' wellbeing whilst negative workplace environment, and negative emotions along with feeling marginalized or bullied by coworkers are factors behind teacher burnout. The strengths of this study include rigorous research design and relational analysis approach.

CONCLUSION: Teacher wellbeing needs a workplace environment with minimum bullying and marginalization. An atmosphere of respect, inclusion, and mutual teacher support is needed to promote wellbeing.


Language: en

Keywords

leadership; Occupational stress; thriving

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print