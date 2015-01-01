|
Gómez-Bull KG, Ibarra-Mejía G, Vargas-Salgado MM. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
37393468
BACKGROUND: Risk perception is an intuitive risk about hazards to which people are exposed daily and is related to several factors. In the construction context, there is a need to identify and understand how risk perception is related to these factors; construction companies can implement this information to develop measures for effective risk management.
Language: en
accidents; accident prevention; public health; Occupational health; occupational accidents