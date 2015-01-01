|
Citation
|
Alacahan OF, Güllüoğlu AN, Karagoz N. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37393470
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Prehospital emergency health services ambulance workers are in the risky class in terms of occupational health and safety, and they are faced with more risks due to the fact that they are the first responders to the events, especially regarding COVID-19.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk perception; questionnaire; EMS; ambulance services; paramedic