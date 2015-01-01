Abstract

BACKGROUND:World Health Organization (WHO) has classified drowning as a major public health problem. The most vulnerable victims of drowning are children from low and middle‐income countries. Previously, it was the primary cause of death among children aged between 1 and 17 years in Bangladesh.



Aims:This study explored the surrounding circumstances and associated factors ofchild drownings in Bangladesh.



Methods:A qualitative phenomenological approach has been used to conduct the study. Bangladesh was chosen as the study area, and data were gathered using a semi‐structured, open‐ended questionnaire. Using convenience and snowball sampling methods, we have collected data from Dhaka and seven additional districts in Bangladesh. We reached a total of 44 individuals, where 22 agreed to participate in an interview (face‐to‐face and online interviews). The remaining 22 participantswere selected in two focus group discussions via the web platform "ZOOM cloudmeeting."



Results:Our investigation revealed several factors associated with child drowning, including a lack of adequate parental supervision and monitoring, geographic locations and environment, seasonal factors, low living standards, peer pressure and risky behaviors, social stigma and prejudices, and natural disasters and calamities. According to our findings, a lower socioeconomic position is linked to a higher risk of nonfatal drowning. Moreover, this research also indicates a substantial nexus between child drowning fatalities and the socioeconomic conditions of the families of the victims.



Conclusion:The study adds to the existing body of knowledge by underlining the associated factors of child drowning fatalities in Bangladesh, which will aid in developing preventive policies. An essential aspect of any drowning prevention program for Bangladesh should be enhanced for community awareness of safe water rescue and resuscitation practices.

