Abstract

Entry

Swimming is a stress factor for the body, depending on the level of adaptation to this stimulus, there may be different reactions of the body. Therefore, the contraindications and risks of immersion in cold water, such as drowning or hypothermia, should be taken into account. The study was aimed at assessing the impact of cold baths on well-being and post-exercise regeneration.



Materials and methods

The study involved 244 people who regularly practice recreational sports and swim.



Conclusions

Swimming has a positive effect on well-being and post-workout regeneration.



It is important to conduct more research to obtain the data needed to determine the long and short term effects of swimming in the context of recreational activities.