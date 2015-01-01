|
Gewirtz-Meydan A, Lassri D. J. Sex. Med. 2023; 20(5): 661-670.
(Copyright © 2023, International Society for Sexual Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
The current study is based on the established association between child sexual abuse (CSA) and self-compassion, and CSA and sexual functioning, with an overall goal to better understand how self-compassion explains the association between CSA and sexual functioning.The current study examined the role of self-compassion as a potential mediator, and relationship satisfaction as a potential moderator, in the association between CSA and sexual functioning among a nonclinical sample of men and women.Participants completed an online survey assessing CSA, self-compassion, sexual functioning, and relationship satisfaction. The sample consisted of 914 individuals, of whom 582 reported currently being in a romantic relationship and were included in the current analysis. The majority of the sample was female (n = 534, 91.8%), with a mean age of 31.85 years (SD, 9.76).Self-compassion mediated the link between CSA and sexual dysfunction, and relationship satisfaction moderated this same link.
